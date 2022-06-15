ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are seeking a man allegedly connected to a shooting and assault that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened just after 3 a.m. at a Warford Place residence near Andrews.

Two were injured and taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Deputies are looking for Hunter Nance (28) in connection with the incident.

Nance is described to be 6 feet in height weighing 220 pounds with red hair and a beard, deputies said. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.