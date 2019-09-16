Two men charged with Burglary in Georgetown Co. over the weekend

Courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to MDS Scrap Metal over the weekend in reference to a Burglary in progress.

The Georgetown Police Department Facebook post stated that the officers responded at approximately at 2:00 on September 14.

Upon arrival officers located two suspects inside the building.

Officers arrested Jerell Grier, 26, of 101 Fyfee Court, Georgetown and Brandon Lamar Adger Hemingway of 235 Land Mark Road, Conway and charged them with Burglary.

Both suspects were detained at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this case.