GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on two separate residences and a vehicle Friday morning.

According to GCSO, a residence on Fair Lane with two people inside was struck by gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Sometime later, shots were fired on a home on Lot Drive with several occupants inside.

No injuries were reported.

A vehicle in the front yard of the second home was also hit by gunfire.

Deputies say a white Dodge Durango was spotted in both areas around the times of both shootings.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.