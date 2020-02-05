Unofficial results: Carter Weaver wins Georgetown County Sheriff’s race in apparent landslide

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – It appears that Georgetown County Interim Sheriff Carter Weaver will soon be dropping ‘interim’ from his title following a special election held Tuesday.

According to unofficial race results, Weaver received 3,510 votes. There were a total of 332 write-in votes but election officials were not able to say who those write-in votes were for Tuesday night.

Regardless, it appears that Weaver has won the race in a landslide.

Weaver was the Republican nominee for sheriff. There was no Democrat on the ballot because Birt Adams failed to file the proper paperwork ahead of the deadline, according to Georgetown County spokesperson Jackie Broach. Instead, Adams ran as a write-in candidate.

Votes will be canvassed on Friday at a meeting that is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Weaver was the assistant sheriff when Sheriff Lane Cribb died in September and has been working as the interim sheriff until the special election. Weaver won the special primary election on Dec. 3 against Darryel Carr with 79 percent of the vote.

The winner of Tuesday’s race will assume the remaining 10 months of the term of former Sheriff Cribb.