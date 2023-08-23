GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Wednesday rescued four people from a sinking catamaran near Georgetown.

According to the USCG, a commercial salvage company alerted watchstanders at Sector Charleston around 10:17 a.m. that a 52-foot catamaran was taking on water near the Winyah Bay northern jetty.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)

Winds were at 25 knots with three to four foot seas.

The USCG “issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Georgetown Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah Dolphin helicopter crew to assist. ”

The salvage vessel crew tried to assist the catamaran until the Coast Guard arrived. The catamaran was able to drift off the jetty and anchor while waiting for USCG crews.

Once USCG crews arrived, a member boarded the vessel and determined that the pumps were keeping up with the flooding. The crew member was also able to help start the catamaran’s engine.

The USCG escorted the vessel to calmer waters, then the salvage company took over the escort.

No injuries were reported.