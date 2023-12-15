GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a victim said her car was taken after leaving it running while she went into a store.

The victim told deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office that she left her Toyota Camry running while she went into a Dollar General on Highmarket Street, and returned to find the vehicle was missing.

A short time later, officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle that was observed behind a shed in a neighbor’s yard on Bramco Way, a report stated.

Officials said a search of that vehicle’s license play came back as stolen.

The victim was called to come take possession of the vehicle; however, while waiting at the end of the road for a tow truck to arrive, the victim said she saw someone get into her vehicle again and drive away.

It was not clear if the vehicle was recovered for a second time, or if any arrests were made.