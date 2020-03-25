VIDEO: Deputies searching for man who stole light bar from truck in Georgetown

Live Now
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are asking for your help in identifying a suspect involved in a larceny case.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was captured on security camera stealing a light bar from a pickup truck.

The video shows the individual removing bolts from the truck which was parked near a shop on South Fraser Street on February 2nd.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102 and ask for the patrol supervisor.

