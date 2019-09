GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a break-in at Georgetown Landing Marina on Friday, September 27.

Deputies responded to a call at 432 Marina Drive for a larceny that occurred between 1:48 AM and 2:44 AM.

Tools were reportedly taken from the marina dock and fishing equipment was taken from a boat.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.