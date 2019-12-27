Live Now
Video: Help GCSO identify men breaking into cars

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) – needs the public’s help in identifying these men.

The men were involved in a series of vehicle break ins on Harrelson and Montford roads early Friday morning.

If you have any information, please call (843) 546-5102. You can also send anonymous tips via text by texting “GCSOTIP” followed by your message to 274637.

GCSO reminds everyone that the Text-A-Tip service is only for crime tips, not crimes in progress. Call 911 to report crimes in progress.

