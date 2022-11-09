GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Surveillance video released by Georgetown police shows three people vandalizing a city park in Georgetown just a few days before Halloween.

Police are looking for three people shown in the video taking a selfie and then damaging decorations at Rainey Park. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Police posted the video on Facebook on Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call Georgetown police at 843-545-4300.

No additional information was immediately available.