Voters to decide on tax hike for Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters in one Lowcountry fire district will soon decide whether to raise taxes.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is holding a special referendum July 16th.

If approved the tax increase would pay for a 24-hour paramedic equipped ambulance at each station.

It would also add staffing and a shift commander position.

The board says as the population grows, so does the need for emergency preparedness and response.

“We’re not talking about turning profits, we’re not talking about investment strategies. We’re not talking about any of that kind of stuff. We’re talking about life and death business,” said George Oldroyd, Board chairman, MIGC Fire District.

If approved, the tax hike would go into effect for tax year 2020 for areas of Horry and Georgetown counties covered by Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire.