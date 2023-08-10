GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Waccamaw High School will operate normally on Thursday after authorities investigated a threat on social media.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office executed a search at a student’s home after the school received a report of online threats.

“No credible threats were found and at no time were students or staff in danger,” GCSO officials said in a Thursday morning update.

School district officials said there was no imminent threat based on information from the sheriff’s office. The school will follow normal operations.

However, there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school out of an abundance of caution.

“Please know that all threats to our schools are taken very seriously and are investigated thoroughly. If you discover anything that can assist in this investigation, please contact the GCSD Safety Department or the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office immediately,” the district said.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Georgetown County School District, and solicitors office worked together in investigating the threat.

That investigation is ongoing.