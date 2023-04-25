GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge has added over 200 acres of protected lands to a historic rice plantation in Georgetown.

Hasty Point Plantation is a 773-acre property with “a rare and historic standing rice barn and functional rice fields.” A 237-acre adjacent property known as the “Triangle Tract” will now be added to refuge.

The Triangle Tract was purchased by the Open Space Institute (OSI) from its former owner, Robert Schofield, who sold the property at a reduced price to ensure it would become part of the refuge.

OSI Senior Project Manager Maria Whitehead explained that the protection of the land “is incredibly important for preserving Hasty Point Plantation as a critical link to South Carolinians’ past and ensuring that future generations can better grasp the painful sacrifices of the plantation’s enslaved workers.”

The land was recently transferred from the OSI to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge, which plans to restore the land so it can serve as a habitat for many local animals, “including rare and threatened species” such as “swallow-tailed kites, bobwhite quail, wild turkey, red-cockaded woodpeckers, wintering waterfowl, wood storks, and songbirds.”

The Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge also plans to restore both properties and open them to the public for walking tours and history exhibits.

Hasty Point Plantation is expected to open to the public later this year.