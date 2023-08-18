GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver is praising a student at Waccamaw Middle School for reporting a potentially dangerous situation to school officials.

After hearing another student claim that he had a gun on Friday, the student immediately advised leaders at the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say the School Resource Officer and school administration detained the student that made the threat and searched him for weapons.

No weapons were located.

“The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division is at the school to follow up and the student is being charged with making threats,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a message to media outlets Friday afternoon.

The school operated under normal conditions. No students or teachers were in danger at any time, according to deputies.