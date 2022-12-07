It will be warm again tomorrow before we start to cool down on Friday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Temperatures will stay above normal with lows near 60. Tomorrow we will be back in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through early, turning the wind to the northeast, and cooling it a few degrees from what we saw today, but it will still be warm. A stronger cold front will move through on Friday with more clouds and a few showers. High temperatures will be closer to normal in the 60s. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend. Another weak system will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning with a small chance for showers. Next week looks sunny with temperatures close to normal.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows near 60.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers. Highs 60-65.