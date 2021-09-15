Warm, humid weather continues

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. A tropical airmass will remain over the Carolinas into the weekend with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the 80s, while night time lows will only drop into the 70s. We are not expecting a lot of rain, but the chance for pop up storms will continue through the weekend. Highs pressure will strengthen early next week, bringing more sunshine and lowering the rain chances. It will stay warm and humid with some spots in the low 90s next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.