Warm, humid weather continues

Warm, humid weather will continue for the next several days, so will the chance for late day thunderstorms. A weak cold front that tried to move into the area over the weekend will remain stalled to our north. This will keep our part of the Carolinas on the warm, humid side of the front. With this front close to the area, the chance for scattered late day thunderstorms will continue. Another weak cold front will approach Thursday into Friday, continuing the scattered thunderstorms. It is possible that some slightly drier air could filter into the Carolinas on Saturday. This would lessen our thunderstorm chances for the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.