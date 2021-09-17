Warm, humid weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will stay mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the 70s. Both Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the 80s. There will be a slight chance for a shower either day, but most places will stay dry. The warm, humid weather will continue to start next week. Pop up showers and thunderstorms will be around Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will move through on Wednesday with a better chance for rain. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the end of the week with highs in the 70s and lower humidity.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray shower. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.