Warm, humid weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Charleston leaders held a press conference on Friday to encourage the public to get tested for HIV. Mayor John Tecklenburg and medical leaders gathered at City Hall ahead of National HIV Testing Day this Sunday.

Mayor Tecklenburg presented many options for Lowcountry residents to get tested with the help of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) amongst other providers, all of which are free.