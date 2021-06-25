Warm, humid weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. It will continue to warm up this weekend, and typical summertime weather will continue through next week. Tonight will be warm and muggy with scattered showers. The chance for hit or miss thunderstorms will continue tomorrow with temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Sunday looks rain-free, but it will be a little warmer with high temperatures near 90 away from the coast. Next week will bring temperatures near normal with a chance for a thunderstorm each day.
Tonight, partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 84 beaches.
Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.