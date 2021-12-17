Warm start to the weekend

The warm weather will continue into the weekend with changes on the way for Sunday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Tomorrow will be another rather cloudy day, but it will be warm with high temperatures back into the 70s. A cold front will move through on Sunday with periods of rain. It will be warmest in the morning with highs in the 60s, then it will turn windy and cooler in the afternoon. Cooler weather will continue for the first half of next week with highs in the 50s, which is normal for December. A storm system will move by offshore Tuesday into Wednesday with cold rain. Skies will clear late Wednesday with sunshine and slightly warmer weather for the second half of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Turning cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.