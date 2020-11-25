Warm Thanksgiving, chance for a shower

Warm weather will continue through the next few day, but there will also be a chance for occasional rain showers. A weak cold front will move into the area tomorrow and stall in the area. It has been warming up ahead of this front, and tonight will be much warmer than the past few nights with low temperatures near 60, mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower. There will be a few showers around tomorrow and Friday, but we are not expecting much rain and most of the time will be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. The weak front will get pushed to our south on Saturday, and this will dry us out for much of the weekend. It will be a little cooler this weekend, especially on Sunday with highs in the 60s. A strong storm system will approach Sunday, bringing a chance for showers late in the day. Rain will be likely Sunday night and Monday. Cooler weather returns for the middle of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 59 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs 76 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.