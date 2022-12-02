Our weather is warming up to start the weekend. A warm front will push through tonight with partly cloudy skies and not nearly as cold as last night. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. A warm day tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. A cold front will move through late in the day with a slight chance for a shower. Much cooler weather returns for Sunday and Monday with high temperatures near 60. A warm front will move through Tuesday with a chance for showers, then temperatures in the 70s will be back starting on Wednesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, not as cold as last night. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday, partly sunny and much cooler. Highs near 60.