Warm tomorrow, storms tomorrow night

Our nice weather will continue through tomorrow before thunderstorms move through late tomorrow night. High pressure will keep our weather calm tonight and tomorrow. It will not be as cool tonight with low temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow will be windy and warm with a few more clouds than we have had the past few days. Rain and thunderstorms will move in late tomorrow night, most likely after midnight. This rain will be with a cold front that will move through Thursday morning. Showers will linger into Thursday, then it will clear and will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine Friday through the weekend will lead to warmer weather for the weekend, especially Sunday. Some spots will warm into the upper 80s Sunday. A weak cold front could move into the area Monday and linger into Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms, but not much of a cool down.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 57 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and warm. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Thursday, morning showers, then clearing and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.