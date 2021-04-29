Warm tomorrow, then cooling down

One more warm day before we cool down for the weekend. Tonight will be breezy and mild with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will move through tomorrow morning. The front will come through dry, but it will produce a gusty west wind and lowering humidity. This will lead to elevated fire danger tomorrow before the winds calm down tomorrow night. It will still be warm tomorrow with high temperatures back in the 80s. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow night with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Sunny and cooler Saturday with highs in the 70s. The cool down will not last long as we start to warm back up on Sunday. A storm system will move by to our west on Monday, bring a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures and humidity will increase next week, and there will be a chance for pop up storms each afternoon.

