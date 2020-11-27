Warm weather and scattered showers on the way

Warm weather will continue through the next few day, but there will also be a chance for occasional rain showers. There will be a few showers around tonight and tomorrow, but we are not expecting much rain and most of the time will be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The weak front that moved in this afternoon will get pushed to our south on Saturday, and this will dry us out for much of the weekend. It will be a little cooler this weekend, especially on Sunday with highs in the 60s. A strong storm system will approach Sunday, bringing a chance for showers late in the day. Rain will be likely Sunday night and Monday. There is the possibility of heavy rain and maybe a few severe storms. Cooler weather returns for the middle of next week with highs only the 40s Tuesday and low 50s Wednesday

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 59 inland, 62 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.