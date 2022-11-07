A cold front moving through tonight will put an end to the warm weather. Partly cloudy and breezy tonight with a stray shower. Tomorrow will be sunny, but windy and much cooler. High temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler than they were today… in the low 70s. High pressure building in, and Subtropical Storm Nicole to our south will keep it windy through the rest of the week. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40mph tomorrow through Friday. Waves at the beach will be rough, and there will be beach erosion. Rain will move in late Thursday, and will continue through Friday and into Saturday. 1-3 inches of rain is possible. Since our weather has been dry for the past couple of months, this rain will not cause much flooding issues. It will clear for the weekend, and cool down. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday, partly sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.