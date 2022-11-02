Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with a stray shower, but most places will stay dry. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Winds tomorrow will be out of the northeast, which will keep temperatures along the coast in the low 70s. With partly sunny skies, temperatures will warm into the mid 70s away from the coast. As high pressure move offshore, winds will turn to the east and southeast on Friday and into the weekend. This will warm us up with highs in the 70s Friday, then in the low 80s through the weekend. A storm system will develop offshore by the middle of next week. This could increase clouds and bring a chance for rain starting on Tuesday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 55 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.