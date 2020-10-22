Warm weather continues into the weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through Saturday, keeping temperatures above normal. High temperatures tomorrow and Saturday will be in the low 80s under partly sunny skies. A weak cold front will move through Sunday, bringing a chance for a shower. Temperatures will drop a bit with highs in the upper 70s Sunday and Monday, but this is still above normal for October. High pressure build back in on Monday, and temperatures will be back in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. A stronger cold front will move into the area on Thursday. We may see a few showers Wednesday, ahead of this system, but the better chance for rain will be with the front on Thursday.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 62 inland, 66 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 82 inland, 80 beaches,

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low 80s.