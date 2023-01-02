Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy with fog developing. The fog will persist into the morning hours. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s tonight. Tomorrow will be another warm day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the 70s. The warm weather will continue on Wednesday. A cold front will push through late in the day, bringing rain and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the 70s on Wednesday. Cooler weather will slowly move in for the second half of the week. Highs will be near 70 on Thursday, then in the upper 50s on Friday. Sunshine will return and temperatures will be back to normal on Friday. This more seasonable weather will continue through the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy with dense fog. Lows 48 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.