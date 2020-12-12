Warm weather to last through the weekend

The warm weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend. High temperatures will be similar to Friday, close to 70. A weak cold front will approach on Sunday, bringing a small chance for a shower. A stronger storm system will move through on Monday with rain and cooler weather. Another storm system will move through late Tuesday into Wednesday with more rain. It will stay cool next week with high temperatures in the 50s Tuesday through Friday.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a shower. Highs near 70.