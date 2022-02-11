Warm weather to start the weekend

One more warm day before cold weather returns for the second half of the weekend. Skies tonight will be mainly clear, and it will be cool with low temperatures in the 40s. Another warm day tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be back close to 70. A cold front will move through tomorrow night. There is not much moisture with this front, but a few showers are possible on Sunday. It will be much colder Sunday with highs only in the 50s. The colder weather will continue Monday with highs near 50 and night time lows below freezing. High pressure will bring sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to a warm up. Temperatures will be close to normal Tuesday, then in the 60s on Wednesday. A cold front will bring a chance for showers late Thursday into Friday, but it will stay mild with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 41 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 72 inland, 68 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and much cooler with a chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 50s.