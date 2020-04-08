Warm weather will continue through Thursday

Warm weather will continue tomorrow and Thursday before we cool down for the weekend. With the warm, humid weather, there will be an isolated shower this evening, and a slight chance for a thunderstorm tomorrow. Most places will stay dry through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the 80 tomorrow and Thursday. Some spots on Thursday will see upper 80s. A cold front will move through Thursday night with no rain. Much cooler weather will move in on Friday with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. The cooler weather will continue on Saturday. A storm system will bring a soaking rain on Easter Sunday. This storm will be moving away Monday with improving conditions.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.