It will be cool again tonight, then warm up heading into the weekend. High pressure will continue to bring calm weather tonight and tomorrow. Skies will be clear tonight with low temperatures close to 50. Sunshine is back tomorrow, but there will be a few more clouds around as humidity starts to return to the Carolinas. It will also be a little warmer with some spots warming into the upper 70s. High pressure will move offshore tomorrow, which will turn the wind to the south and bring in higher humidity and warmer weather for the weekend. There will be a slight chance for a shower Saturday, and a chance for a thunderstorm on Sunday, but for the most part, it will be a nice weekend. Some spots will warm into the 80s this weekend. The warm up continue next week with mid to upper 80s away from the coast. The humidity will be back, and that will give us a chance for pop up storms each afternoon, but rain chances will stay pretty low.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Highs 48 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 78 inland, 72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 75-80.