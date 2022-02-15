Warmer late week

We will continue to warm up through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool, but not as cold as last night. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s, but stay above freezing. Sunshine tomorrow and Thursday will be mixed with a few clouds. We will warm up with highs in the 60s tomorrow, and 70s on Thursday. A cold front will move through on Friday, and we will see scattered showers Thursday night and Friday. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend, but it will just cool us to near normal for this time of year. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Warmer weather will return next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 36 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.