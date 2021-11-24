Warmer Thanksgiving

Warmer weather is on the way for Thanksgiving. Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dipping back below freezing. High pressure will continue to control our weather tomorrow, bringing plenty of sunshine. The sunny weather will start to warm us up with afternoon temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will move through early Friday, bringing a few scattered showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday afternoon. Cooler weather will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday, then back into the 60s on Sunday. A dry cold front will move through late Sunday, cooling it back down to start next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 28 inland, 32 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and mild with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 60s.