Warmer weather is building in for the middle of the week. The warm front that pushed through the area today will move to our north tonight. That will keep it mild and humid overnight with lows staying in the 50s. It will stay mostly cloudy, and we will see some dense fog tonight. High pressure will bring some sunshine and warmer weather tomorrow with highs in the 70s. A front to our north that separates the warm air over the Carolinas with cooler weather to the north will nudge southward on Thursday. While I still think it will be another warm day, the cooler weather will not be far away. The warm weather will continue on Friday, but that cold front will push through late in the day with a few showers. Cooler weather will return for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.