Warmer weather by the end of the week

The storm system that has brought cloudy, cool weather so far this week will be slow to leave. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. The storm system will start to move away tomorrow, but we are still expecting mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. There should be a few peeks of sunshine tomorrow, and this will help warm us into the mid to upper 70s. More sunshine on Thursday will warm us into the 80s. The storm system will be moving away by the end of the week, but there will still be scattered thunderstorms around. Rain chances will be lower for the weekend as high pressure builds into the Carolinas. This will also warm us into the 80s and low 90s. The next system will bring a higher chance for thunderstorms by Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 59 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 80-85.