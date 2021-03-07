Warmer weather on the way this week

After a beautiful sunny weekend we are expecting more sunshine to kick off the workweek.

Overnight tonight we’ll see more clear skies leading to a sunny start to your Monday. Lows will be dropping down into the low to mid-30s so not as cold as what we saw for our Sunday morning.

Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine with a slight warm-up during the afternoon. Highs will be back up closer to normal in the Pee Dee with highs in the low to mid-60s. Along the beaches, it will be cooler with highs topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Throughout the week ahead we will stay dry with lots of sunshine and clear skies on the way. High will also continue to climb day after day getting back up into the 70s by the end of the workweek.

Tonight, clear & cold. Lows in the upper low 30s.

Tomorrow, sunny & more seasonable. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.