Warmer weather returns tomorrow

Warmer weather is moving in just in time for the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine. Tonight will be cool again, but not as cold as last night. Our warming trend will start tomorrow with afternoon temperatures near 70. It will be even warmer for the weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Monday with a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will dip back to normal on Tuesday. Another front will move through Wednesday with a better chance for rain. Temperatures will not drop much next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, not as cold. Lows 37 inland, 44 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.