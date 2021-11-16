Warming up for mid week

We will see warmer weather for the next few days. Skies tonight will be mainly clear, and temperatures will drop quickly this evening, but it will not be as cold as last night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s to near 50. The warming trend will continue tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures will warm into the 70s. The warm weather will continue into Thursday. Moisture will increase on Thursday ahead of a cold front. There will be more clouds around and a slight chance for a shower Thursday afternoon or night. The front will move through most places dry Thursday night. Much cooler weather will return on Friday with highs near 60. This cooler weather will continue through the weekend.

Tonight, clear skies, not as cold. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warmer. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.