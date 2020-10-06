Warming up for mid week

Warmer weather is moving in for the middle of the week. Some clouds and moisture tonight may bring a light shower close to the coast. This moisture will move away tomorrow, leaving us with sunshine and that will bump temperatures into the mid 80s. A weak cold front will move through Thursday. It will stay warm Thursday with highs back in the mid 80s, then only cool a couple degrees Friday with highs in the low 80s. Clouds could start to move in late Friday as Hurricane Delta pushes tropical moisture toward the Carolinas. The storm will stay far to our west, but it will push showers our way for the weekend. Even though there will be a chance for rain, it will stay warm through the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower near the coast. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 84 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.