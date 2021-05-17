Warming up this week

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) - Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced on Monday she has fired Detention Deputy Brian Houle and Detention Sergeant Lindsay Fickett for their role in Jamal Sutherland's in-custody death.

“Today, I made the decision to terminate the two detention deputies involved in this case. I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our Community," she said in a statement.