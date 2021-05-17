Warming up this week

Pleasant weather will continue this week with warmer weather for the end of the week into the weekend. A few clouds moved in late today and will continue through tomorrow. While most places will stay dry, a stray shower is possible tonight or tomorrow. High pressure will continue to build in on Wednesday, and will be centered over the Carolinas late week and into the weekend. This will clear the clouds away and will warm things up. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s away from the coast Thursday and Friday, then into the 90s for the weekend. The warm weather will continue into next week.
Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.
Wednesday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.