Warming up this week

The sunny weather will continue, plus it is going to warm up this week. High pressure will continue to control our weather this week. With the center of the high overhead tonight, skies will be clear and winds will be calm. It will be cold again tonight. The high pressure will move offshore tomorrow, and we will start to warm up. Sunny weather will continue all week with a warming trend. Some spots will warm to 70 tomorrow, then mid 70s Wednesday. By the end of the week high temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80. The sunny, warm weather will continue Saturday. A cold front will move into the area Sunday with some clouds and cooler weather. Rain chances return next Monday with cooler weather.
Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 32 inland, 38 beaches.
Tomorrow, sunny and warmer. Highs 70 inland, 64 beaches.
Wednesday, sunny and warm. Highs 74 inland, 68 beaches.