Our weather is warming up heading into the weekend. High pressure will keep weather clear and calm tonight into tomorrow morning. It will be cool tonight with patchy fog, and low temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow will start with sunshine, then clouds will move in late in the day. A few showers are possible tomorrow night ahead of a cold front that will move through on Saturday. It will be warm Saturday with highs close to 80. The front will move through in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms, and a slight risk for severe weather. One or two of the storms could grow strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts. Cooler weather will move in for Sunday with highs near 70, which is close to normal for this time of year. High pressure will bring sunshine to start next week. The next storm system will bring a chance for rain Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool with patchy fog. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, warm with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. High 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.