Watch: Coast Guard medevacs captain from grounded pontoon boat in

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the US Coast Guard on Tuesday responded to a grounded vessel with an unconscious captain in Santee Bay.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Charleston were told around 5:00 p.m. that the 40-foot pontoon boat ran aground with 19 passengers on board, and that the captain was unconscious.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was deployed from Coast Guard Air Station Savannah to collect the captain. He was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

A 26-foot Trailerable Aids to Navigation Boat manned by a Coast Guard Georgetown Aids to Navigation Team responded, along with a South Carolina Department of Natural Resources boat, to transport passengers from the beach.

No passengers reported injuries.