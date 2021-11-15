Watch: Coast Guard rescues crew from sinking boat off Georgetown coast

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Monday rescued three people from a boat taking on water off the coast of Georgetown.

The crew of the Just Lookin’ contacted USCG Sector Charleston around 4:22 a.m. and advised that they were “taking on water and were experiencing radio communication failure.”

A USCG Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to locate the vessel, which was 46 miles east of Winyah Bay.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew transport three people to Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2021. The aircrew hoisted three people to safety after their motor vessel began taking on water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew respond to a motor vessel taking on water 40 miles offshore Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 15, 2021. The aircrew lowered a rescue swimmer, radio and water pump to assist with keeping the motor vessel afloat. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

USCG crews lowered a rescue swimmer, radio, and dewatering pump then airlifted the three-person crew to USCG Station Georgetown.

No injuries were reported.

Lt. Sam Ingham, Air Station Savannah aircraft commander, said the crew’s preparedness for possible emergencies likely saved their lives: