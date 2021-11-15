Watch: Coast Guard rescues crew from sinking boat off Georgetown coast

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Monday rescued three people from a boat taking on water off the coast of Georgetown.
The crew of the Just Lookin’ contacted USCG Sector Charleston around 4:22 a.m. and advised that they were “taking on water and were experiencing radio communication failure.”
A USCG Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was launched to locate the vessel, which was 46 miles east of Winyah Bay.
USCG crews lowered a rescue swimmer, radio, and dewatering pump then airlifted the three-person crew to USCG Station Georgetown.
No injuries were reported.
Lt. Sam Ingham, Air Station Savannah aircraft commander, said the crew’s preparedness for possible emergencies likely saved their lives:
“The crew aboard the motor vessel “Just Looking” had prepared for the worst-case scenario, and their practice paid off. All of their gear, including flares, EPIRB, life jackets, and damage control equipment was available and in working order. Their preparations allowed for a safe and timely rescue of all people on board and made my job in the helicopter as easy as possible.”