Watch for PM Tuesday T-Storms

I hope Monday treated you well my friends. Heading into the overnight period partly cloudy skies will settle in with a couple stray showers. Lows will again fall back to the mid 70s.

More active weather will be on the way tomorrow though, with storm potential later into the afternoon. Storms will remain very isolated earlier, with more organization later towards the evening, especially into the Pee Dee with better daytime heating. Please keep the eyes on the sky for Tuesday! Lower isolated storm chances will be around for Wednesday, but sunshine will win out again into Thursday and Friday.

Keep practicing heat safety out there with many heat index values slated to surpass 100. Look for actual temperatures for Friday to climb into the upper 90s for inland areas alone!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a couple stray showers. Lows mainly in the mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Breaks of hazy sun with later day t-storms. Highs range in the mid 80s to low 90s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Spotty storms taper off later with lows in the mid 70s.