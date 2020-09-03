Pawley’s Island mayor addresses racially insensitive Facebook post, announced rebrand for Palmetto Cheese brand

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – Pawleys Island Mayor Brian Henry, who also the owner of the prominent Palmetto Cheese brand, held a press conference in response to backlash over his controversial Facebook post on Thursday.

The Georgetown branch of the NAACP is calling for Henry’s resignation following racially insensitive comments.

Mayor Henry posted comments on Facebook after two people were shot and killed following an altercation over a car crash near Andrews.

Henry wrote, “2 innocent people murdered. Not 2 thugs or people wanted on multiple warrants. 2 white people defenselessly gunned down by a black man. Tell me, where is the outrage? When and where will we begin rioting and burning down businesses in Georgetown.”

He went on to write, “Why do we stand by an allow BLM to lawlessly destroy great American cities and threaten their citizens on a daily basis? Should they have a carte blanche license to pillage and destroy? This has gone on too far. Rise up America.”

Mayor Henry also referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as a terror organization. “This BLM and Antifa movement must be (treated) like the terror organizations that they are,” he wrote.

During a news conference on Thursday, Mayor Henry apologized for the racially insensitive Facebook post and addressed the Palmetto Cheese brand.

“I am profoundly sorry for those who are offended by my post last week,” he said. “My comments were hurtful and insensitive.”

It’s been about a week and a half since he posted the comments on social media.

“I spent the past 10 days listening and learning.” Mayor Henry said he’s also reached out to various community leaders and organizations.

“I have met and prayed with the faith leaders of the black community, working to find positive ways to move forward. I am grateful for the grace and forgiveness that they have extended to me.”

He also announced a new foundation.

“We will be creating a foundation honoring the memory of our dear friend Vertrella Brown. The foundation’s goal is to improve race relations through community events and providing scholarship opportunities for young people in the community.”

Henry’s family owns Get Carried Away catering on Pawleys Island, which makes and distributes the Palmetto Cheese brand across the country.

Henry said while the recipe for Palmetto Cheese has always been the recipe his wife created, and Vertrella Brown’s face is used on the Palmetto Cheese packaging.

“We have already initiated a product re-branding effort to be more sensitive to cultural diversity,” he said.

Mayor Henry did not address calls for him to resign as mayor during the press conference.