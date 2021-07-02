Water shutdown to impact customers on Front Street in Georgetown next week

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown announced a water shutoff that will impact customers on Front Street next week.

The shut off is due to a utility conflict between a new 42” storm drain the South Carolina Department of Transportation is replacing and an existing 10” water line at the intersection of Front and Queen streets.

City officials say there is a need to relocate the city’s water line below the storm drain.

This work will require a water supply shut down on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 8:00 a..m. until 6:00 p.m. at the following locations:

1. Front Street between Queen Street and Saint James Street

2. Queen Street from Front Street to the Harborkwalk Marina

3. Cannon Street from Front Street to Harbor

4. Saint James Street from Front Street to Harbor

5. Georgetown Times building and O’Donnell Law Firm building