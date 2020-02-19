Wayne Owens sworn in as chief deputy of Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Sheriff Carter Weaver gave the oath of office to new Chief Deputy Wayne Owens in a ceremony on Tuesday at the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Owens served 22 years with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office under the direction of the late Sheriff Lane Cribb, rising to the rank of Captain of Operations. For the past three years, he has been administrator of the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County.

Owens, a resident of Pleasant Hill, graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy session #249, is a graduate of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, Basic Law Class # 302, and also recently completed the required training to obtain his Class 1 Law Enforcement Corrections Officer certification.

Owens currently serves as the treasurer for the South Carolina Jail Administrators Association.